Nicole Kidman’s inner circle raises concerns over Simon Baker romance

Nicole Kidman’s close circle is reportedly worried about speculations that she and Simon Baker are developing a romantic relationship.

Sources claim that those close to her fear she may be moving too quickly following her breakup with Keith Urban. Insiders cited by Radar Online reveal that Kidman’s friends are uncomfortable with the situation and wonder if Baker is suitable for a committed relationship.

“He knows how to turn the charm on, but he’s also going through his own issues and is not in the most stable place right now,” an insider claimed.

In addition to Baker’s alleged personal difficulties, Kidman’s mental state after her recent split is a primary source of concern. The source continued, saying, “That’s not Nicole Kidman’s style at all. She’s very much a one-man woman. Right now she’s still very vulnerable, so her friends can’t help but worry she’s going to end up getting hurt.”

Tension has also arisen within their larger social circle as a result of the purported romance. Nicole Kidman’s close friend Rebecca Rigg, who is also Baker’s ex-wife, was reportedly “shocked and confused” by the news.

Although Baker may not be purposefully giving “mixed signals,” sources added that he does not seem to be “in the right headspace for anything serious,” casting doubt on the future of the pairing.

Urban has reportedly been impacted by the circumstances as well. “Seeing Nicole and Simon holding hands was the equivalent of seeing his best mate with his missus, and it did a number on him,” an insider noted.

However, it should be noted that these speculations have not yet been publicly confirmed by either Nicole Kidman or Baker.