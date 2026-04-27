Nicole Kidman's On-Set Moment Lands Her in Hospital

Nicole Kidman recently had a concerning on-set moment that led to a hospital visit.

The Oscar-winning actress was filming a project when the incident occurred, and details are still emerging about what happened.

While specifics about the incident are scarce, it’s known that Kidman’s health and safety are the top priority. The incident has sparked concern among fans and colleagues, who wish her a speedy recovery.

Kidman is known for her dedication to her craft and has been involved in various high-profile projects throughout her career.

Her representatives have yet to comment on the incident.

Nicole Kidman’s film career spans over three decades, with notable roles in various genres. Here are some of her most iconic works:

Early Career

Bush Christmas (1983) and BMX Bandits (1983) marked her Australian film debut. Days of Thunder (1990) was her Hollywood debut, starring alongside Tom Cruise.

Recent Works (2019-present)

Bombshell (2019) and Being the Ricardos (2021) earned her critical acclaim. The Northman (2022) and Babygirl (2024) are among her latest projects.