Nicole Richie catches fire during birthday celebrations

Television celebrity Nicole Richie’s hair caught fire during her 40th birthday party as the entire incident was caught on camera and later shared on social media.

The disturbing video was posted by the celebrity on her picture and video-sharing application Instagram. The video is disturbing and not suitable for minors.

In the clip, we see the 40-year-old blowing the candles on her birthday cake. She got too close to the fire, that caught her hair.

The clip ends with her shrieking while others trying to douse the flames.

“Well… so far 40 is 🔥,” her caption read.

Nicole Richie’s video went viral on Instagram since it was uploaded three days ago. It has garnered more than 3.4 million views with 520,243 likes.

Many celebrities including Zooey Deschanel, Ellen Pompeo, Joel and Benjamin Madden extended their birthday wishes and reacted to the clip.

The Instagram users poked fun at the situation while others were concerned about her safety.

i need to know what happen after 😭 — imaq🦋🌹 (@xvenusentauro) September 22, 2021

Nicole Richie is fuego 🔥 — Gurl, bye! (@AmanDuh_DelRey) September 22, 2021

That looks terrifying. I hope she’s ok. Thank you for contributing to sociopathic callousness by treating this as a joke. — Victoria Weinstein (@peacebang) September 22, 2021