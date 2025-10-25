Nicole Scherzinger addresses fan frustration after late arrival at Royal Albert Hall

Nicole Scherzinger has addressed the backlash surrounding her late arrival for a performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London earlier this month, following a 45-minute delay.

Fans were left frustrated with some claiming that the singer’s success has led to a “diva” attitude. The 47-year-old star expressed her disappointment over the reactions, calling the comments “devastating”.

Speaking with The Sun, Scherzinger explained that the delay was due to her dedication to ensuring that her solo performance, An Evening With…, was flawless. She reassured fans that she wasn’t “twiddling her thumbs” backstage and was focused on perfecting the show.

The Heartbeat singer also shared that she wasn’t aware of the waiting time for the audience until after the show. “I was devastated and horrified”, she admitted. “If I were told to sit there for that long, I would be frustrated too”.

Despite the delay, Scherzinger expressed her gratitude for the fans who stayed and supported her. “By the end of the night, they were all up on their feet dancing with me”, she added.” I just want to thank everyone for their patience and loyalty”.

The singer also clarified that her performance was scheduled to start at 8 pm, with the audience expected to be seated by 7:15 pm. Scherzinger’s heartfelt message to her fans emphasised her appreciation for their understanding, calling it “an unforgettable night”.