Nicole Scherzinger makes last text conversation with Liam Payne public

Nicole Scherzinger brought the heart wrenching last movement text messages to the audience with Liam Payne on the same day he passed away in a tragic incident.

The legendary One Direction star Liam Payne passed away after falling from a hotel’s third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires.

The 47-year-old Pussycat Dolls star Nicole became the mentor of Liam Payne after judging One Direction on the X Factor in 2010.

However, the actress has now openly broken silence about her last conversation with Liam Payne following his tragic demise before reaching the podium for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard.

‘I just adored Liam. He had such a good heart. I barely knew him when I put One Direction together. I just saw these talented boys and was like: “I’m coming out of a girl group – I know the power of a group,’” the actress said.

The widely known star additionally added that she recalled on what motivated her to continue with her performance on the day Liam left this mortal world.

‘The show must go on. From then on, I dedicated a little part of the show to Liam every night. Just a little moment that always made me think of him,’ she added.

“We need more compassion in the world. Our phones are our enemies as much as they help us. I wish we’d cancel cancel culture.” In response to the question asking if Liam’s death made her reconsider life in the attention, Nicole said.

Moreover, earlier, Andrew Lloyd Webber, a composer, disclosed in the past that Nicole was in contact with Liam on the day he departed from this mortal world, conveying his fondness for her for persisting with her remarkable performance.

Earlier this month, Liam Payne’s ex-partner, English pop singer Cheryl, has been named the administrator of his multi-million dollar estate after the former ‘One Direction’ star died without a will last year.

Seven months after the untimely death of singer Liam Payne, at 31, his former partner and mother of his only child, Cheryl, as well as attorney Richard Mark Bray, have been named the administrator of his $32.2 million estate, reported foreign media.