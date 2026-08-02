Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shares candid recovery update following cervical cancer hysterectomy

Reality TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is opening up about her physical and emotional journey following a stage one cervical cancer diagnosis. Three months after initially sharing her diagnosis, the 38-year-old Jersey Shore star released candid video footage documenting her hysterectomy surgery, the emotional toll prior to entering the operating room, and her ongoing recovery process.

Through her honest disclosure, Polizzi aims to destigmatize gynecological health discussions and advocate for routine preventive screenings among women worldwide.

Medical & Surgical Details: What Was Involved

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 38, was diagnosed with Stage 1 cervical cancer.

To treat it, she underwent a hysterectomy, which involved the removal of her uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes, and upper vagina. Her ovaries were preserved so she could continue producing hormones naturally.

During the same surgery, doctors also repaired abdominal muscle separation from her three pregnancies.

Following the procedure, Snooki shared a key message with fans: the importance of early cervical cancer screening and staying up to date with routine Pap tests.

Inside Nicole Polizzi’s Honest Post-Op Reflection

In her video update, Polizzi did not hide the vulnerability she experienced moments before being wheeled into surgery. Expressing how overwhelming the reality of organ removal was, she admitted to breaking down emotionally due to fear of the unknown and post-operative pain.

Despite the painful physical recovery—noting that basic movements like walking short distances remain challenging—she expressed relief regarding her long-term prognosis, stating her hope that the procedure leaves her entirely cancer-free.

Why Early Detection Matters: The Role of Routine Pap Smears

A major driver behind Polizzi sharing her personal medical story is encouraging female health advocacy. Cervical cancer, when detected at stage one, carries a significantly higher treatment success rate.

Routine Pap smears and HPV screenings remain the gold standard for catching precancerous cellular changes before they progress. Health experts recommend that adult women consult their gynecologists regularly to maintain appropriate screening schedules based on age and health history.