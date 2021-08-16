NICVD corruption case: SHC irked over absence of IO

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) showed its resentment over the absence of the Investigation Officer (IO) during a hearing of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) corruption case on Monday.

Justice K.K. Agha showed his resentment over the absence of the IO during today’s hearing. You are responsible to present IO before the court, Justice Agha said to Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Irshad.

The SHC while summoning the deputy director of FIA and IO on the next hearing of the case on September 16, adjourned the further proceedings.

Earlier on July 5, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had extended the scope of their investigation into the NICVD scam and summoned Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) four lawmakers, including Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza.

Earlier in December last year, the administration of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) had moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated an investigation into corruption allegations.