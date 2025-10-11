Nida Mumtaz opens up about her life-threatening ordeal

Veteran Pakistani actress Nida Mumtaz has revealed a deeply personal and life-altering experience, disclosing that she once came dangerously close to death but survived due to her unwavering determination to live for her children.

Speaking on a television program, the seasoned star shared that she went through an extremely difficult phase in her life, during which her survival seemed unlikely. Although she chose not to disclose the specifics, Nida described the ordeal as intensely private and painful.

“I will never share the details of that incident; it’s very personal and painful, but I was very close to death,” she said.

She credited her children, especially her daughter, as the main source of strength during that dark period. “I stood before Allah and prayed for life, just so I could be there for my children. I refused to give up, and eventually, Allah gave me the strength to stand again,” she added.

Emphasizing the importance of inner strength, Nida said, “Willpower is a force every woman should possess. Life brings challenges to everyone; it’s about how you face them.”

After recovering from the traumatic episode, Nida not only regained her health but also returned to acting with renewed vigour. She remains active on television and has since appeared in numerous hit dramas.

