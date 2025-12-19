Nidhi Agarwal mobbed at Lulu Mall event by massive crowd

Actress Nidhi Agarwal was surrounded by a mob at the event of the song “Sahana Sahana” by “The Raja Saab” in Hyderabad. The security had indeed had a hard time saving her, and questions began to emerge about the security and public discipline following the video of the incident going viral.

There is a lot of excitement among the fans about Prabhas’ upcoming film “The Raja Saab,” and the launch of the single “Sahana Sahana” from the movie was held at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 17, to further increase the happiness.

However, the excitement took a big U-turn; the event fell victim to an unpleasant incident when the movie’s cast member Nidhi Agarwal was surrounded by an unruly crowd of fans.

The turnout at the event was much larger than expected, eager to catch a glimpse of the film’s cast. As Nidhi Agarwal walked out to her car as the event came to an end, the situation suddenly turned ugly. The crowd mobbed her to give way from all sides.

Meanwhile, it can be clearly seen that the actress is suffering from extreme anxiety and fear in the video, which has become trendy on social media. She was pushed by the hands during the jostling in the huge audience, due to which she felt unsafe. These scenes are very disturbing for the viewers.

Scary visuals of #NidhhiAgerwal being mobbed by fans at the #TheRajaSaab song launch. A little common sense from the crowd would have made the situation better. pic.twitter.com/2kAv43zJ2Q — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) December 17, 2025

The 32-year-old actress’s security team and staff at last stepped in, covered her, and somehow got Agarwal to her car, and she apparently looked somewhat content and safe after sitting in the car.

Subsequently, after the incident occurred, a heated debate began in showbiz circles and on social media about celebrity security and crowd management at public gatherings.

Social media users expressed their outrage over the incident, as one user wrote, “This scene is extremely disturbing to watch; celebrities also deserve respect and personal boundaries.” Another comment was, “If there had been a stampede here, the damage could have been much greater; better security arrangements are necessary.”