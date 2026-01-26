Nigella Lawson returns to TV as "The Great British Bake Off" judge

Renowned food writer and celebrity cook Nigella Lawson is set to bring her signature charm and culinary expertise to The Great British Bake Off. She steps in for Prue Leith, who decided to step back after nine seasons, wanting to enjoy her garden and summer days at 86.

Lawson will appear on the show’s 17th series later this year, joining Paul Hollywood, who has been a fixture on the baking tent since the very beginning on BBC Two in 2010. It’s a big moment for Nigella Lawson, returning to British screens after a quieter few years, during which she spent more time on Australian television. She judged My Kitchen Rules in 2022 and 2023 and previously guested on Australia’s MasterChef.

Fans of Nigella Lawson know her well from Channel 4, where her first series, Nigella Bites, aired. She also judged on The Taste, tasting tiny spoons of dishes prepared by hopeful chefs alongside Anthony Bourdain and French chef Ludo Lefebvre. Now, she’s taking on one of Britain’s most beloved culinary shows.

Her arrival comes as the Bake Off’s ratings have slipped since moving to Channel 4, never quite hitting the 10 million viewers it once drew on BBC One. Still, the show remains a hit, and the 2025 series even saw a small rebound in its premiere. Nigella Lawson’s involvement is seen as a chance to inject new energy into the tent, blending her warmth and culinary know-how with the show’s iconic format.

Channel 4 executives are buzzing about the partnership, highlighting the mix of two British icons: Bake Off and Nigella. There’s a sense that this summer’s series, with Lawson at the judging table, promises to be full of memorable bakes, personality, and of course, a touch of her trademark indulgence.

For Nigella Lawson, it’s more than just a judging gig — it’s a return to the spotlight she owns with effortless style, ready to charm contestants and viewers alike while keeping the Bake Off magic alive.