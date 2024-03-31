Night tourism launched in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in collaboration with the Pakistan Army and Tour Da Pekhawar launched The Night Tourism in Peshawar to showcase the city’s potential and explore its rich history, ARY News reported.

The initiative is a joint venture of KP’s Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Tour Da Pekhawar and the Pakistan Army.

At least 50 tourists, including families from Peshawar and other cities in Pakistan, attended the Night Tourism event to explore the city’s rich history, culture and heritage.

Tourists visited the Peshawar Museum, Qissa Khawani bazaar and Sethi House to witness the city’s rich heritage. The tourists showed excitement and expressed joy over the sights they had taken in throughout the tour.

Director Archialogy Dr. Abdul Samad said that the initiative will offer a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the allure of the capital city’s historical sites after sunset.

It is pertinent to mention that the World Bank-assisted KITE Project DoT is contributing towards the restoration of museums and heritage assets and supporting ‘Heritage By Night’ initiative in the capital city of KP.

The KITE Project conducted the illumination of the Peshawar Museum, Gor Khatri and Sethi House in Peshawar to promote the Heritage By Night initiative.