NIH ‘compiles’ report on dengue cases in Pakistan

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has compiled a nationwide report on dengue cases, detailing data from January 1 to October 26, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

According to details, the number of dengue cases is increasing in Pakistan as so far this year, the total number of dengue cases across Pakistan has reached 15,997 cases recorded, and ten fatalities reported nationwide, the sources said.

The report indicates that Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan have yet to share their dengue data with the federal government. However, the highest number of cases has emerged from Balochistan, where 6,831 cases have been reported, though no fatalities have occurred there this year.

In Punjab, 4,390 dengue cases have been recorded, with eight deaths, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there have been 1,853 cases and two fatalities.

Islamabad reported 2,714 cases, with no fatalities. Cases in Azad Kashmir reached 171, and former FATA recorded 38 cases, with no deaths reported in Azad Kashmir or Gilgit-Baltistan.

Monthly data shows only 15 cases reported in January, with numbers peaking in April with 2,310 cases and spiking again in September and October, with 3,455 and 5,205 cases, respectively. The first dengue-related death occurred in July, while September saw the highest fatalities, with seven deaths reported.

In comparison, in 2023, Pakistan reported a total of 21,016 dengue cases and three fatalities.

Preventing Dengue Fever

The best way to prevent the disease is to avoid bites from infected mosquitoes, especially if you are living in or traveling to a tropical area. This involves protecting yourself and making efforts to keep the mosquito population down.

To protect yourself: