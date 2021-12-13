NIH confirms Pakistan’s first case of Omicron variant in Karachi woman

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed on Monday Pakistan’s first case of Covid-19 Omicron variant in a Karachi resident.

Sources told ARY News that the NIH received samples of three suspected cases of Omicron variant from Karachi for genome sequencing, a study that confirms the exact variant of the virus.

Results of the samples were received on the completion of the genomic study, they said, disclosing that the sample of a 65-year-old woman was found to be carrying the new strain of coronavirus.

She had not gotten herself inoculated against the viral disease, the sources said. The affected patient has been isolating at home since December 8.

In a Twitter statement, the NIH said it has been able to “confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2.”

“This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends.”

On Dec 8, the Sindh government claimed that a suspected case of Omicron variant has been detected in Karachi. Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho had said, “The symptoms of the female patient was pointing out a likely case of Omicron variant.”

“Omicron rapidly spreads with a lesser ratio of deaths,” health minister Pechuho said. “Female patient of suspected Omicron virus infection, was unvaccinated.”