NIH reveals number of polio cases reported in Pakistan in past 4 years

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has presented detailed statistics on polio cases in Pakistan before the National Assembly on Thursday.

According to the ministry, a total of 45 polio cases have been reported across Pakistan over the past four years.

In 2021, only one polio case was reported, while the number surged to 20 in 2022, the written statement of the NIH read.

During 2023, eight new cases of polio were recorded, followed by 16 cases in 2024, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

In 2022, $180 million were allocated for the National Polio Eradication Program, while in 2023, the budget increased to $187 million. For the ongoing year 2024, the program has been allocated $80 million.

The ministry further highlighted that since January 2022, a total of $447 million has been spent on polio eradication efforts, underscoring the government’s commitment to eliminating the disease from the country.

Read more: Anti-polio drive in Pakistan to kick off on Sept 9

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration is set to launch a comprehensive five-day anti-polio campaign starting on September 9.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Sunday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive.

According to an ICT spokesman, the meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zeem Zia, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) East and others.

The campaign will target vaccination of 421,455 children against polio across the region.