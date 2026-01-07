Nikki Glaser names the one Hollywood star she ‘cannot make fun of’ at the Golden Globe Awards

Nikki Glaser has named the one Hollywood star she refuses to roast when she returns to host the Golden Globe Awards and that star is Julia Roberts.

As Nikki Glaser prepares for her second straight year hosting the Golden Globe Awards, she says there is one clear boundary she will not cross on stage. No matter how sharp the joke or how carefully written it is, Julia Roberts remains untouchable.

The 41-year-old comedian, who made history last year as the first woman to host the Golden Globe Awards solo, has been testing her material quietly at comedy clubs across Los Angeles. That’s where Nikki Glaser noticed a pattern. Any joke that even leaned toward Julia Roberts simply didn’t land. The reaction was instant. Discomfort. Pushback. Silence.

It became obvious fast. Julia Roberts remains Hollywood’s most protected name.

Why Nikki Glaser is holding back

Glaser understands the stakes of the Golden Globe Awards better this time. The audience isn’t there for brutal takedowns. These are A-listers trying to enjoy their night, and the room can turn on a host quickly. Nikki Glaser says some stars are fair game. Others are not. And Julia Roberts sits firmly in that second category.

Hosting the Golden Globe Awards means walking a thin line. Nikki Glaser has to entertain viewers at home while keeping the room on her side. People watching want jokes aimed at the biggest stars. They want tension. But they don’t want the night ruined.

Nikki Glaser admits the job feels strategic, almost like a quiet mission. She saves her sharper edge for roasts, where everyone signs up for the hits. The Golden Globe Awards are different. The tone matters.

Despite her fearless reputation, Glaser says admiration changes things. Many of the stars attending the Golden Globe Awards are people she grew up watching. That makes the jokes harder to write and easier to overthink.

For Nikki Glaser, the message is clear. You can make people uncomfortable. You can push limits. But you do not make fun of Julia Roberts.