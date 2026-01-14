Nikki Glaser opens up about censored Golden Globes monologue

Comedian Nikki Glaser recently opened up about the provocative jokes she removed from her script while hosting the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Known for her sharp and fearless stand-up style, Glaser discussed the material during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

The 41-year-old explained that several “hot takes” were scrapped, primarily because the celebrities targeted were not in attendance. Among the actors whose jokes were retracted were Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Sean Penn.

Sharing one of the deleted bits, the Roast of Tom Brady star recounted the setup: “Tonight is a night of celebration, but we can’t ignore that it’s a weird time in Hollywood. People just aren’t going to the theatre to see things.” She then delivered the punchline aimed at Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney: “If you don’t believe me, there was a movie this year where Sydney Sweeney played a lesbian who just bounced around in tiny shorts for two hours, and it made $14.”

The joke referred to Giant (or the Christy Martin biopic), in which Sweeney underwent a significant physical transformation to play the legendary boxer. Despite her dedication to the role, the film struggled significantly at the box office in late 2025.

This year marked Nikki Glaser’s second time hosting the prestigious ceremony. During the event, she also paid homage to director Rob Reiner by donning a “Spinal Tap” hat and reciting his iconic line: “This one goes to 11.”