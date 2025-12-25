Nikki Sanderson reveals pregnancy in Christmas Instagram post
Web Desk
- Dec 25, 2025
Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan have announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together. The 41-year-old star revealed her bump while wearing a figure-hugging red dress to deliver the amazing news.
The couple shared a charming video of a Christmas tree on Wednesday, focusing on a piece of jewellery that featured a baby ultrasound image. “Happy Christmas from the 3 of us,” the caption read, accompanied by a Christmas tree emoji.
After the former Emmerdale star felt her bump and the couple kissed, they added: “Baby Quinlan due 2026,” followed by a heart emoji.
Former Corrie star Nikki Sanderson, who left her role as Hollyoaks’ Maxine Minniver in April of last year, told the Mirror during an interview about their pregnancy journey that the duo is “over the moon.”
“We’re happy to say it’s going to be a lovely little spring baby,” she stated.
The endearing video shows the couple decorating their tree before Anthony gives Nikki Sanderson a gift package, from which she removes the special keepsake. The celebrities’ well-known friends hurried to the comments to wish the soon-to-be parents well.
Helen Flanagan: “So so happy for you both ❤️✨”
Samia Longchambon: “SOOO happy for you guys! I’m eager to meet the baby.”
Mandip Gill: “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!! I’m so thrilled for you both ❤️.”
Jacob Roberts: “Congratulations to you both ❤️.”