Nimra Khan has announced that she has tied the knot for the second time, sharing the news with fans through a heartfelt series of posts on Instagram over the weekend.

The actress revealed that she got married in an intimate ceremony in Paris, offering a glimpse into the occasion with soft, aesthetic photos. In one image, Khan is seen in a pink outfit while her husband, dressed in a grey suit, remains partially hidden, as she chose to keep his identity private for now.

Accompanying the pictures, Khan penned, “Allah wrote our story long before we met—today we began living it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🇵🇸 (@nimrakhan_official)

In another note, the actress described the marriage as the start of a new chapter in her life and expressed gratitude for the support she has received from fans. “In the name of Allah, I’ve begun a new chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers, and thank you all for your constant support. By the grace of Allah, I have been blessed with a truly kind husband and a loving family. I’ve learned that even if Allah places you through trials, He always brings ease and goodness in the end. So never give up and never lose hope. May Allah grant every girl and every daughter a beautiful destiny. Ameen,” she added.

Fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded her posts with congratulatory messages and well wishes as she begins this new journey.

Nimra Khan was previously married to Raja Iftikhar in 2020 in a private ceremony. The marriage, however, was short-lived.