Nimra Khan reveals impact of social media trolling on mental health

Pakistan actress Nimra Khan has revealed the heartbreaking impact of social media trolling on her mental health.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

During a recent appearance on a private TV show, the actress addressed issues such as facing trolls, going through a divorce and surviving an accident.

The Pakistan actress noted the fake persona people show on social media despite going through troubling times in their lives.

“Tell me, all of you sitting here, don’t you all have your own struggles in life? Everyone is fighting their own battles. Would you feel like opening social media at 11 or 12 at night and seeing everyone’s struggles? People prefer to see happy, uplifting content to distract themselves. So, I feel that society doesn’t offer us acceptance. If you post something good, you’ll receive good feedback. But if you share something that reflects your pain, you’ll be met with endless judgments,” Nimra Khan said.

The Pakistani actress took the audience by surprise by revealing the shocking impact of social media trolling on her life.

Read more: ‘Girls should understand this…’: Nimra Khan shares a piece of advice against rebound relationships

“During this phase of my life, I learned that people’s perspectives are not my reality. That’s why I don’t even open the comment section. What I wear, how I feel, I know my reasons for it. But people don’t know, and they’ll comment on it in a second. People think we are unaffected by it, but it does affect us a lot. Sometimes, I can’t even sleep at night because of it,” she said.

Meanwhile, she emphasised the importance of personal safety for all in the country.

“I just wanted to tell people on social media, ‘Don’t focus on me. Focus on the crime.’ Every girl has the right to walk freely just like men roam freely on the streets. Why do we need to leave the country to achieve this sense of security? We should have it here, within our own country, within our own boundaries,” Nimra Khan said.