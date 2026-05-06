Nimra Khan shares glimpse of groom after secret wedding in Paris

Nimra Khan revealed the face of her husband as she shared insights from her intimate Nikah event.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nimra Khan posted a series of wedding photographs on Instagram, confirming her second marriage more openly. The mystery has finally been resolved as the groom’s face is now visible in the shared pictures.

The actress also shared images of her wedding, which took place in Paris. The pictures were taken in front of an iconic location, the Eiffel Tower, adding a romantic touch to the celebration. She described her new journey as a blessing from Allah and expressed happiness over starting a new chapter in life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🇵🇸 (@nimrakhan_official)

Her post went viral on social media, and she later revealed that the groom’s identity had also ended speculation that had been circulating since her initial announcement.

Fans appreciated the actress for finally sharing her wedding moments more openly and wished her a happy married life ahead.