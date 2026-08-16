Nimra Khan’s husband Zain Hamid confirms their divorce

Zain Hamid, the husband of prominent Pakistani showbiz actress Nimra Khan, has confirmed that the couple has divorced.

Rumours about Nimra Khan and Zain Hamid’s separation began circulating after both the actress and her husband shared ambiguous posts on social media.

Several fellow actors also expressed support for Nimra Khan and criticized her husband. Zain Hamid has now confirmed his divorce from the actress in a social media post.

“I confirm that I divorced Nimra Khan on July 17 due to personal differences and differences in priorities,” Zain Hamid wrote.

He said he had neither intended nor intended to place blame on anyone. He explained that one of his social media posts, in which he wrote, “Finally at peace, finally free,” was a response to posts and status updates shared on social media that he felt were intended to attract unnecessary attention.

Nimra Khan’s former husband further stated that he respects both women and men equally. Regarding the divorce, he said that the necessary legal application has been filed and that lawyers will now handle the legal proceedings.

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Zain Hamid also expressed his best wishes for Nimra, describing the separation as an amicable one and acknowledging that divorce is equally difficult for both a man and a woman.

It may be recalled that the actress married British-born pilot Zain Hamid in June 2026.