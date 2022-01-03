Nimra Khan’s latest dance video goes viral

Pakistani actor Nimra Khan’s latest dance video that she shared with a message for the new year has gone viral on social media.

Renowned actor of the Pakistani drama industry, Nimra Khan shared a rather fun video on photo and video sharing site, Instagram on Sunday evening, that sees the young actor in an all-black look, moving on a captivating tune as she welcomed 2022 with positive vibes.

‘Bhool’ actor termed her past self as a ‘horrible’ person, for she vowed to be more enthusiastic towards life in the present, but refused to apologetic for her acts, as she wrote in the caption, “Last year, I was an absolutely horrible person …..so that I will make up for it this year, but I don’t think I will apologize for my past deeds. New Year, new me”.

She concluded her cheerful note with warmth towards her millions of followers, “Love you all 2.4M family”, the actor wrote.

The joyful video that gained over 100 thousand views in a few hours, has fans complimenting Nimra Khan for her effortless moves.

Last week, Nimra posted another interesting clip that had her walking towards the camera in a pink and black outfit before giving a flying kiss to the viewers with the song ‘I Feel Pretty’ playing in the background.

‘Rishta Anjana Sa’ actor enjoys a massive following of 2.4 mn on her Instagram handle and often treats them with little glimpses of her, shoots, and travel diaries.

