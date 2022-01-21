Nimra Khan’s latest video goes viral

Actor and model Nimra Khan shared a video of her mimicking a song and it is viral among her fans on Instagram.

The Karachi-born actor’s video sees her dressed in red with a hat. She lip-synced the Dooset Daram song by Arash feat. Helena.

“We will never be younger than we are tonight,” the Rishta Anjana star’s caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

The video got thousands of views from Instagram followers. They had some heartwarming replies to the post.

“U r my favourite 😻” a user wrote while another mentioned that her stylishness was at its peak.

A third user agreed to her statement by saying that time does not wait for anyone while the fourth one resembled her looks to that of Emily in the hit Netflix web show Emily in Paris.

Nimra Khan, who has 2.4 million Instagram followers, frequently takes to the social media platforms to share the clicks from her photoshoots and projects’ BTS.

Earlier, Bhool star shared a picture gallery of her in pink with important advice for her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan 🧿 (@nimrakhan_official)

Road accident

Nimra Khan was seriously injured in a car accident back in August of 2014. She suffered a fractured leg and her condition was initially termed critical.

She went on to make a recovery and made her return to the showbiz industry

Comments