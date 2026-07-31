Nims Dai among 10 climbers missing after Broad Peak avalanche

KARACHI: Approximately ten climbers—including well-known Nepali mountaineer Nims Dai and Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi from Hunza—have been reported missing after an avalanche hit their expedition on Broad Peak (8,047 meters) in Pakistan’s Karakoram mountain range on Thursday.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) first learned that the avalanche struck the group at noon, after which communication with all expedition members was lost.

The team consists of five Nepali climbers, including Nims Dai, alongside Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi, Omani mountaineer Nadhira, American climber Mallory Geis, Chinese climber Mr. Wang, and one additional international climber.

The ACP reported receiving extremely disturbing accounts of the incident and confirmed that contact with all team members appears to have been lost following the avalanche.

According to the club, its president, Major General Irfan Arshad, and senior leadership are in continuous communication with government authorities and relevant agencies to facilitate a prompt search and rescue operation.

“Every possible effort is being made to ensure that helicopter support and all available rescue resources are mobilized at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions,” the ACP statement read.

After communication with the climbers remained cut off for several hours, sources at the Broad Peak base camp also called for an immediate helicopter rescue operation.

Situated in the Karakoram range of northern Pakistan, Broad Peak—the 12th-highest mountain in the world at 8,047 meters—is considered one of the country’s most challenging peaks for high-altitude adventures.

The ACP stated that it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with all relevant parties and that further updates will be released as information becomes available.