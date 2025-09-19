Nina Dobrev returns to Instagram after Shaun White split

Bulgarian-born Canadian actress Nina Dobrev is back to online networking site Instagram after parting ways from Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.

The famous actress shared a heartwarming picture on Wednesday, September 17, on her Instagram, displaying several hugs from two seemingly young relatives.

The attention-seeking emotional encounter arrived about a week after PEOPLE announced on Sept. 11 that she and the Olympic winner had split less than a year after becoming engaged.

However, the actress Dobrev is seen sitting on a couch carrying a baby on her lap in the picture; as a close one approaches for a hug, Dobrev smiles with two children in her arms.

The PEOPLE’s source further said on Tuesday that the superstar is currently abroad and being supported by family in the wake of the separation.

Moreover, the news outlet confirmed that the duo took a separation last week, as a source stated that it was a “mutual decision, and it wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.”

It is pertinent to note that the pairs began a romantic relationship in 2020 and later revealed they began dating in late 2019. The Olympia was offered to Dobrev in October at a New York City eatery.

Multiple sources have since told PEOPLE that Dobrev wanted to get married and start a family, but White was not on the same page. “She’s devastated,” one insider claimed this week. “There was one reason: she wanted a family and wanted to get married—and he didn’t.”

Another source insisted the couple both “wanted marriage and kids” and that “it wasn’t just one-sided” for them. “They both wanted marriage and children and were making plans to have a life together,” one friend said.

Officials for Dobrev and White have not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Tuesday, September 16, as the couple has not addressed the separation news so far.

Fans think they know why the couple broke up. A TikTok video of Dobrev got attention, where she mouthed along to audio giving “advice for women trying to fix their man.”

“Listen, Bob the Builder, he’s got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew,” the recording added, which some fans interpreted as a covert insult.

Following the divorce, White returned to Beijing for the first time since retiring after the 2022 Winter Olympics, as seen on social media. During his visit on the 3rd hour of today, he focused on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, rather than the breakup news.