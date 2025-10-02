Nina Dobrev speaks up on Zac Efron dating rumours

Canadian actor Nina Dobrev has finally addressed the speculations regarding her budding romance with Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron.

Days after Nina Dobrev, 36, sparked dating rumours with fellow actor Zac Efron, 37, when the two were spotted vacationing together, along with other friends, including Miles and Keleigh Teller, and Chace Crawford, following her split from ex-fiancé, Olympian Shaun White, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ star has finally set the record straight, saying the two are just ‘friends’.

During her recent outing, Dobrev was asked if there was anything to the Zac Efron rumour, after their pictures went viral, to which she responded by shaking her head in a ‘no’.

When probed further, if she and the Disney alum are ‘just mates’, she replied, “Yeah.”

Notably, an insider also confirmed earlier this week, “Nina and Zac are not dating and have been good friends for over a decade.”

“Their friends always joke that they should date, but that is not what is going on. They have been there for each other through many phases of life and have always had each other’s backs,” the source shared.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nina Dobrev was previously in a relationship with Olympic gold-medallist Shaun White, starting in 2019, and the two exchanged rings last year. However, the couple called off their engagement last month.

Speaking about the breakup in the recent outing, she said, “You know what? I’m excited for the future, and the only thing that’s guaranteed is change.”