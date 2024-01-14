Nine abductees recovered from Kashmore’s Katcha area

KASHMORE: In a successful joint operation of police and Rangers, nine abductees have been recovered from the Katcha area of Kashmore on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore Bashir Brohi said that all hostages were safely recovered after a week-long operation. He said that the kidnappers were moving the abductees from one place to another.

A joint team of police and Rangers cordoned off the area on a tip-off. After the exchange of heavy firing between the law enforcers and the kidnappers, the bandits escaped after leaving the abductees.

The search operation of the police and Rangers will continue until the arrest of the kidnappers.

Earlier on 10th January, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Riffat Mukhtar conceded that street crimes in urban areas particularly Karachi and lawlessness in the Katcha areas of Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, and Sukkur are ‘chronic issues’.

He said that the police is taking all-out measures to curb the crimes in both areas.

The IGP said that there are four major heads of crime in Katcha area including kidnapping for ransom through honey trapping and forced kidnapping; highway robberies, tribal feuds and smuggling.

Riffat Mukhtar said that 261 persons were kidnapped in 2023 but all the abducted persons have been freed from the clutches of dacoits.