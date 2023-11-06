Nine Congo virus patients shifted to Karachi from Quetta: YDA

QUETTA: A pharmacist of the civil hospital, infected by Congo virus fever has been shifted to Karachi, citing a spokesperson of young doctors ARY News reported on Monday.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) spokesperson Dr Arif has said that the number of Congo virus patients shifted to Karachi for treatment has reached to nine.

“Total 16 positive cases of Congo virus have surfaced till now and two more patients will be transferred to Karachi,” Dr Arif said.

He complained that the government not tackling the matter seriously.

Balochistan government on Sunday issued red alert over alarming situation of Congo virus fever in province that has claimed 16 lives.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki directed the province’s health and livestock departments to take immediate steps to curb the disease.

The chief minister instructed for conveying immediate information about the virus to general public. He also directed for anti-viral spray at livestock farms.

This new type of Congo virus fever could become deadly for an infected person, Domki said.

“In case of symptoms of Congo virus, the patient should be provided emergency medical guidance,” Balochistan CM said.

A doctor, who was diagnosed with the Congo virus, died in Quetta yesterday.

According to the young doctors’ spokesperson, the patient passed away while he was being shifted to Karachi for medical treatment.

At least 41 patients of Congo Virus brought to Fatima Jinnah Hospital of Quetta this year and 16 of them have died.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding. It has a high fatality rate, and currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for the virus.