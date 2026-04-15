Nine Dead as Monkeypox Surge Hits Sindh

KARACHI: A total of 122 suspected cases of monkeypox (mpox) have been reported in Sindh, according to the latest figures released by the provincial health department, ARY News reported.

Data reveals a grim situation as nine individuals have lost their lives to the monkeypox . Out of the total reported cases, at least 25 have been officially confirmed.

Geographic Breakdown & Recent Cases

In the last 24 hours, two additional cases were reported—one in Karachi and another in Khairpur.

Currently, Khairpur remains the most affected area with 18 confirmed cases, followed by Karachi with four and Sukkur with three.

Emergency Response and Containment

In response to the surge, the health department has implemented the following measures:

Isolation Wards:

Immediate isolation facilities have been established in all major hospitals across the province.

Surveillance Units:

A coordinated system and specialized surveillance units have been activated to manage the transportation of medical samples.

Contact Tracing:

Health officials are currently tracing medical staff and close contacts who may have been exposed to infected individuals.

Sterilization Protocols:

Hospitals have been directed to implement strict sterilization of medical equipment and rigorous infection control measures.

Public Health Advisory

The health department has accelerated efforts to find active cases in affected regions. Sources indicate that both the general public and medical personnel are urged to strictly adhere to precautionary protocols.

Officials emphasized that citizens should seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear. Furthermore, the department highlighted the need for special care for newborns and infants, who may be particularly vulnerable to the virus.