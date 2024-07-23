Nine drown at Karachi’s Seaview, Hawksbay

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a total of nine people drowned while four others rescued at Karachi’s Seaview and Hawke’s Bay beaches, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the rescue officials, six people drowned while bathing at Hawke’s Bay, while the rescue officials managed to recover one of the body and of four individuals.

The police reported that among the rescued, a woman and a man are in critical condition.

In a separate incident at Seaview’s Chunky Munky, three individuals drowned while bathing.

Divers successfully rescued two of them, but the body of the third, identified as Danish, was recovered. Danish was a resident of Sultanabad, and his body was handed over to his family after legal formalities.