Nine Khwarij killed, two soldiers martyred in KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Nine khwarij were killed during IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.
“On 14-15 March 2025, Nine Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province”, the ISPR said.
“On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Mohmand District” the ISPR said. “During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarijs’ location, resultantly, seven khwarij were killed”.
However, during intense fire exchange, two brave sons of soil, 37-year-old Havildar Muhammad Zahid, resident of District Malakand and 26-year-old Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah resident of District Chitral embraced shahadat.
ISPR further stated that in another encounter that took place in the general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District, a fire exchange took place between own troops and khwarij, leaving two khwarij dead.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.
Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the military’s media wing said.
Earlier, at least six khwarij were killed during an IBO in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
“On 28 February 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Ghulam Khan Kalay, North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij, the ISPR added.
It added that during the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, six khwarij were killed.
“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians”, the military’s media wing said.