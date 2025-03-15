Nine Khwarij killed, two soldiers martyred in KP IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Nine khwarij were killed during IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“On 14-15 March 2025, Nine Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province”, the ISPR said.

“On reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Mohmand District” the ISPR said. “During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarijs’ location, resultantly, seven khwarij were killed”.

However, during intense fire exchange, two brave sons of soil, 37-year-old Havildar Muhammad Zahid, resident of District Malakand and 26-year-old Sepoy Aftab Ali Shah resident of District Chitral embraced shahadat.

ISPR further stated that in another encounter that took place in the general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District, a fire exchange took place between own troops and khwarij, leaving two khwarij dead.

Read More: Six khwarij killed in North Waziristan IBO, ISPR

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.