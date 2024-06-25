web analytics
Nine of family gunned down inside residence in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The unknown assailants opened fire inside a house and killed nine members of a family allegedly over a property dispute in Peshawar, ARY News reported. 

According to the police, unknown armed assailants entered a house and killed 9 members of the same family, including four children and as many women.

The police said that family rivals entered the house and opened fire, killing eight people on the spot and injuring one who later succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Sahibzada Sajjad, said that teams have been formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Circle to arrest the suspects.

پشاور میں فائرنگ سے ایک ہی خاندان کے 9 افراد قتل

He added that the deceased include women and children, and the investigation will progress after the registration of the case. It seems that a tragic incident of mass murder has occurred in Peshawar, allegedly due to a property dispute.

The police are investigating the case and have formed teams to arrest the suspects. The incident has resulted in the loss of 9 precious lives, including those of women and children.

