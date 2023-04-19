Thursday, April 20, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims die in road accident in Saudi Arabia

test

RIYADH: At least nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims, including women and children, lost their lives in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Wednesday night.

According to details, nine Pakistani citizens – including women and children – died while five others sustained injuries in the road accident.

The Pakistani pilgrims were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah when they met an unfortunate accident near Al-Qasim area.

The victims are said to be the residents of Nankana Sahib’s neighboring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18. They were living in Saudi Arabia on visit visas.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.