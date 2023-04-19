Nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims die in road accident in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: At least nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims, including women and children, lost their lives in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Wednesday night.

According to details, nine Pakistani citizens – including women and children – died while five others sustained injuries in the road accident.

The Pakistani pilgrims were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah when they met an unfortunate accident near Al-Qasim area.

The victims are said to be the residents of Nankana Sahib’s neighboring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18. They were living in Saudi Arabia on visit visas.

