Nine soldiers martyred in AJK road accident: ISPR

At least nine soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and four others suffered injuries after their vehicle plunged into a nullah in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Bagh district in the wee hours of Sunday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to a press release from the military’s media wing, the incident happened in Bagh district’s Shujaabad while the soldiers were on routine military duty.

It added that the injured were moved to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi while funeral prayers for the martyrs were offered at Mangla garrison.

The press release said Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and other military officials attended the funeral prayers.

The ISPR said the bodies will be sent back to their hometowns and buried with full military honours.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic accident.

Pak Army soldiers met tragic accident in the line of their duty in most difficult and rough terrains-a duty that makes us feel safe & secure in our homes.May Allah accept their shahadat&grant speedy recovery to their injured colleagues. My condolences to bereaved families &🇵🇰Army — Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan (@SardarTanveerIK) August 21, 2022

“Army soldiers met this tragic accident in the line of their duty in the most difficult and rough terrains — a duty that makes us feel safe and secure in our homes. May Allah accept their martyrdom and grant speedy recovery to their injured colleagues. My condolences to the bereaved families and Pakistan Army,” he tweeted.

