Nintendo Indie World showcase airing today

It’s been more than six months since the last update on the newest indie games arrived on the Switch, and this morning Nintendo announced another update coming to indie games.

In a tweet on X, formerly Twitter, the official Indie World account of Nintendo America which brings the latest indie game news and updates for Nintendo Switch – announced that “A new #IndieWorld Showcase is airing tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch.”

The update will be broadcast live on the official website of Nintendo; however, the fans are eagerly waiting for the new updates.

