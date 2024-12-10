Nintendo Switch 2 accessory company accidentally reveals ‘first image’

Amid the anticipation for Nintendo Switch 2, an accessory company has accidentally revealed the first image of the upcoming gaming console.

Apart from confirming that it was working on a successor to its original Switch, the Kyoto-based company has not provided much details about its hotly-anticipated gaming console.

Now, US-based company Satisfye, known for developing accessories for Switch, has seemed to give an unofficial look at the successor to the original gaming console.

The company, in a YouTube video, revealed the ZenGrip 2 attached to a Switch console.

While the shot of the device was blurry, fans began to speculate that Satisfye was teasing its accessory for the Switch 2.

The speculations around the gaming console led the company to swiftly take down the YouTube video of its upcoming ZenGrip 2.

However, fans were quick to take screenshots of the blurred images from the video and compared them with the earlier leaked images of Switch 2.

Several believed that the leaked images of the Switch 2 prototype strongly resembled the one taken from the Satisfye YouTube video.

Additionally, Satisfye’s website includes a pre-order page for the ZenGrip 2, featuring a logo depicting the Nintendo Switch along with the text ‘made for next gen console.’

It is worth mentioning here that Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has reaffirmed that the company was following its original plan to announce the upcoming gaming console in the current financial year to March.

However, he did not go into specifics or provide an exact date for the announcement of Switch 2.