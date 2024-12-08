Nintendo hints at news Switch 2 features in latest job advert

Nintendo has dropped a major hint at exciting new features in its highly-anticipated Switch 2 gaming console.

According to a job advert by the Kyoto-based company, Nintendo is looking for an electro-mechanical engineer and one of the requirements says “experience with high speed signalling and power delivery on PCB designs that contain elements such as PCIE, DDR4, MIPI, SD/SD Express,” as per a gaming website.

According to the publication, Samsung’s SD Express microSD cards can be used with the Switch to expand the gaming console’s storage.

Reports said that the upcoming line of cards will allow Switch 2 to clock speeds up to 800MB per second, much higher than Nintendo’s current fastest speed of 60MB.

Days earlier, a new leak revealed the first look at the new addition to the Joy-Cons of the upcoming console.

The viral leak showed what appears to be the Joy-Con controllers for Nintendo Switch 2 which appear to include a new trigger on the back.

While the company has confirmed that Switch 2 will be backwards compatible, rumours had earlier suggested it will also have magnetic Joy-Con controllers.

It is worth noting here that Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has reaffirmed that the company was following its original plan to announce the upcoming gaming console in the current financial year to March.

However, he did not go into specifics or provide an exact date for the announcement of Switch 2.