The Nintendo Switch 2 has been selling like crazy worldwide, but fresh rumors are now stirring up the gaming community. According to recent leaks, Nintendo might be preparing a new version of the console with an improved LCD screen compared to the current model.

The leaks claim the new model will have faster screen response times and slightly better visual quality. Some users think this could address complaints about the current Nintendo Switch 2 display, like the slower response and minor visual issues some people noticed.

Looks like Nintendo is working on a “V2” Switch 2 with a new LCD screen. One of the biggest flaws of the Switch 2 is that the screen is pretty bad, so maybe they finally listened and the new screens from the new supplier will be a bit better. https://t.co/nNNdg1istf — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) June 29, 2026

The rumors didn’t land well with everyone though. On social media, opinions quickly divided. A lot of gamers pushed back, saying if Nintendo releases an upgraded model just one year after launch, people who bought the Switch 2 recently will feel left out. That frustration is bigger because Nintendo only recently raised the console’s price.

Other gamers said the current Nintendo Switch 2 screen is already solid. They argue any improvements in a new LCD panel would only be noticeable if you put both consoles side by side. For most people, they say, it’s not a big enough upgrade to justify buying a new unit.

There’s also a big push for something different. Many users said if Nintendo is going to release another version, it should be an OLED model instead. The first Switch’s OLED version was popular because of richer colors, better contrast, and overall display quality.

Some analysts think the rumors might even explain the recent price hikes. Better hardware and more expensive parts could be driving up Nintendo’s costs, and a revised LCD model would fit that pattern.

For now, Nintendo hasn’t said anything official about a new Switch 2 model. So all of this is still based on leaks and social media chatter, not confirmed news.