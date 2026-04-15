Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to get limited edition Zelda console

A gaming insider suggests Nintendo plans to launch its first limited-edition Switch 2 console.

Over the years, Nintendo has released various limited editions, such as the Pikachu Nintendo 64, the Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3DS XL, and multiple Switch 2 editions, including ones for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Insider Shpeshal Nick claims the first limited-edition Switch 2 will be tied to the rumored remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

On X/Twitter, he stated, “From what I’ve been told we’re getting a Zelda themed limited edition Switch 2 console. Not sure if the game will be bundled or not.”

This follows claims by well-known insider NateTheHate that Nintendo is developing a remake of Ocarina of Time and a new Star Fox game. Shpeshal Nick’s statements appeared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, where gamers are sharing their opinions.

One said, “Oh gosh… I bought my Switch 2 at launch just to dodge the price increase. I don’t think I can resist buying this one too…”

Another Redditor remarked, “Was waiting for this or a Pokemon themed one to finally get a Switch 2. Hopefully they make a good amount of them cause I imagine there’s plenty of people specifically waiting for a themed console to finally bite.”

“This is exciting,” a third exclaimed.

A fourth added, “Ohh lordy this is gonna do numbers over the holidays.”

And a fifth said, “Why did I get a Switch 2 too early 🤦♂️”

To clarify, there have been no confirmations regarding Nintendo’s release of a limited-edition Zelda Switch 2, a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, or a new entry in the Star Fox series as of this writing.