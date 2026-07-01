NIPA Hydrant Sealed Again Following Chief Minister's Orders

KARACHI: Following notice taken by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the Karachi administration has once again sealed the NIPA water hydrant for disrupting traffic flow on University Road, ARY News reported.

The Assistant Commissioner of Gulshan-e-Iqbal deployed a mobile van at the site after sealing the facility, as long queues of water tankers at the hydrant had been causing severe traffic jams.

According to sources, the Chief Minister was en route to NED University when he observed the parked water tankers, which also caused difficulties for the CM’s convoy.

The district administration immediately swung into action after the CM took notice of the situation. On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) East, the Assistant Commissioner of Gulshan-e-Iqbal officially sealed the NIPA hydrant.

Meanwhile, officials from the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) confirmed that the hydrant has been shut down for an indefinite period due to the Chief Minister’s notice. They added that the transportation of water via tankers has come to a complete halt following the closure.

This is not the first time the facility has faced disciplinary action. In the past, the Mayor of Karachi had sealed the hydrant for operating illegally and imposed a hefty fine of Rs. 10 million. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had also sealed it once previously.