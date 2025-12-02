Lyari Town orders immediate fixing of open manholes

Following the death of three-year-old Ibrahim, who fell into an open manhole in Karachi’s NIPA area, the administration has sprung into action to cover up the open drainage.

As per details, Lyari Town has also directed a survey of open manholes and issued instructions for their closure and safety arrangements.

Work to repair broken manholes and install lids in Lyari Town will begin immediately.

The Municipal Commissioner of the Town Municipal Corporation has instructed all union councils to undertake swift and comprehensive action to address damaged manhole covers.

The Municipal Commissioner directed chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors to take urgent steps to protect the lives of residents, especially children, by installing covers and repairing broken manholes within their jurisdictions without delay.

He further ordered an emergency survey across Lyari Town to identify uncovered and damaged manhole covers, directing that the complete report be submitted within seven days.

The Lyari Town Municipal Commissioner stated that public safety is the top priority and that no delays will be tolerated in this regard.

The tragic death of Ibrahim,3, who fell into an open manhole while coming out of a departmental store with his parent, sent shock waves across the country.

People are demanding strict action against those responsible for the incident.