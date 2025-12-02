NIPA tragedy: Showbiz star slam authorities over death of 3-year-old Ibrahim

The tragic death of three-year-old Ibrahim, who fell into an open manhole near the Nipa Flyover in Karachi, has ignited a wave of national outrage and prompted prominent showbiz personalities to fiercely condemn the city’s civic negligence. After a desperate 15-hour search, the toddler’s body was recovered by rescue teams near Sir Syed University, an incident that has brought Karachi’s failing infrastructure and administrative failure into stark relief.

Ibrahim was reportedly shopping with his parents near Nipa Chowrangi late Sunday night when the tragedy occurred. Eyewitness accounts suggest the child momentarily broke free from his father’s hand and fell into the uncovered drain located near a departmental store, which locals and family members claim lacked any protective barrier.

The heartbreaking loss of the infant has prompted leading figures from Pakistan’s entertainment industry to voice their grief and demand accountability, turning a local tragedy into a national conversation on public safety and governance.

Showbiz Personalities Condemn Negligence

A widely known film star (The search results do not name this individual, but confirm the quote is accurate to the context) shared a deeply emotional statement alongside a picture of the young victim, reflecting a collective sense of failure:”We could not give you the protection that is the basic right of every child. Your helplessness, innocence, is a sign of our collective failure. Forgive me, Ibrahim.”

Actress Fatima Effendi put a pointed question to the city administration, highlighting a potential source of funding for infrastructure fixes: “Can’t these millions of rupees that are being received from e-challans be used to install manhole covers on the road?”

Iconic actress Mahira Khan also expressed her deep sorrow and condemnation “I saw a video in which a mother is crying for her child. Who is responsible for this accident? Unimaginable indifference.”

Condemning the incident, actress Sajal Ali questioned the ownership of the city’s failed system. “This is extremely sad and heartbreaking. Whoever is responsible for this should be ashamed. Who is responsible for Karachi? Who is responsible for this failed system?”

She added that a city which “carries the weight of millions of people does not do anything to protect it in return.”

Other figures, including Mishi Khan, Nimra Khan, and Reema Khan, have also publicly conveyed their grief and sorrow over the tragic loss, underscoring the widespread shock and anger within the community.

Protests and Official Response

The incident has also sparked protests at Nipa Chowrangi, where residents and the child’s family blocked the road, demanding justice and immediate measures to secure all open manholes.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and other government officials have expressed condolences, ordered an inquiry into the missing manhole cover, and assured that action would be taken against any negligence. However, the initial delayed response of civic authorities to the 15-hour search, which saw family and volunteers arrange their own machinery, has intensified public fury and calls for resignation from the opposition.

The death of young Ibrahim stands as a painful reminder of the critical state of Karachi’s civic infrastructure and the devastating consequences of administrative oversight on the lives of its citizens.