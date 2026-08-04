The 43-year-old mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja tragically lost his life following a massive avalanche on Pakistan’s Broad Peak on July 30, 2026, leaving the global climbing community devastated.

The legendary mountaineer is survived by his wife, Suchi Purja, and their young daughter, Himani. Suchi and Nims were married in 2006, and she remained a steadfast anchor in his life, constantly encouraging him to pursue his ambitious goals. Nims consistently acknowledged his wife’s support at every stage of his career, and condolences have poured in for her as she navigates this deeply painful time.

Following the news, a heartwarming post dedicated to Suchi and Himani went viral across social media. On Mother’s Day in 2023, Nirmal Purja wished his mother a happy Mother’s Day with a dedicated video, but what stood out to many fans was his heartfelt tribute to his wife. Sharing a sweet photo with Suchi and Himani, he expressed how fortunate he felt to share a wonderful marriage and life with them.

Suchi, a dental hygienist, therapist, and director of companies connected to his work—including Nims Dai Ltd and Mountain Philanthropy Limited—had been married to Nims for nearly two decades. Throughout their marriage, she managed their family life and projects while supporting his daring expeditions.

Following his untimely passing, a 2019 interview featuring the couple resurfaced online. When asked if her husband’s high-risk career ever caused her worry, Suchi admitted that while she naturally felt anxious, she focused on her own work to keep occupied. She added that whenever stress overwhelmed her, she held onto her husband’s reassuring reminder that “no news is good news.”

Alongside the tributes to Suchi, heartwarming footage of Nims with his daughter, Himani, born in 2022, also re-emerged. In a video shared during the previous holiday season, Nims was seen cuddling and ice-skating with his daughter.

Captioning the sweet video, he wrote:

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all! I hope you’re enjoying a wonderful holiday season surrounded by loved ones. Wishing you joy, warmth, and laughter during this special time. Cheers to making beautiful memories! P.S. — Himani on the skis with daddy.”