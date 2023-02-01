Nisar Khuhro elected senator unopposed

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party’s leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Wednesday emerged victorious on a Senate seat from Sindh that fell vacant after the resignation of Faisal Vawda, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader emerged victorious after no other party candidate submitted nominations for the vacant Senate seat.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also issued a victory notification for Nisar Khuhro.

Former PTI leader and senator Faisal Vawda on Dec. 28 had tendered his resignation from the Senate seat to the chairman of the upper house.

“The seat was trust of Imran Khan,” Faisal Vawda had said in a social media statement. “I have fulfilled my moral duty as well as to comply with the Supreme Court’s order,” he had said.

“I am grateful to Almighty Allah, and thanks to Imran Khan and all senators,” he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in line with the orders of the Supreme Court, withdrew the notification of de-seating Vawda from the Senate, and restored his Senate membership recently.

