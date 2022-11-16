Nishtar Hospital Horror: 55 bodies handed over to charity for burial

MULTAN: Fifty-five remains of the unclaimed dead bodies from Nishtar Hospital have been handed over to the Edhi officials for burial, citing hospital officials, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, 76 unidentified dead bodies were buried in various graveyards, Multan’s Nishtar Hospital officials said.

“DNA samples of the dead bodies have been collected,” hospital officials further said.

Overall, 131 unclaimed dead bodies have been buried in different graveyards.

On October 13, Adviser to the Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar, had spotted unclaimed bodies left abandoned on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

The videos showed the horrors of Nishtar Hospital’s dead house packed with rotten bodies. In the videos and pictures, some bodies and old wooden cot were thrown on the floor.

Following the discovery of unclaimed bodies, an inquiry committee was formed by the Punjab government to hold responsible persons accountable.

In the light of the inquiry report, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had ordered suspension of three doctors of Nishtar Hospital and two police SHOs over alleged negligence in the matter.

Comments