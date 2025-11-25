Nissanka powers Sri Lanka to victory

A magnificent unbeaten 98 from Pathum Nissanka guided Sri Lanka to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in a must-win encounter of the Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest target of 147, Sri Lanka cruised to 147/1 in 16.2 overs, sealing the win with 22 balls to spare. Nissanka was the star of the show, remaining unbeaten on 98 off 58 balls, striking 11 fours and four sixes in a commanding display of controlled aggression.

He found solid support from Kamil Mishara (12) and *Kusal Mendis (25)**, who ensured Sri Lanka faced no hiccups during the chase. Zimbabwe’s Brad Evans was the only bowler to pick up a wicket.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Zimbabwe posted 146/5 in 20 overs, thanks to useful contributions from captain Sikandar Raza and all-rounder Ryan Burl.

The Chevrons, however, suffered an early setback as Maheesh Theekshana struck twice in his opening spell, removing Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers, reducing Zimbabwe to 17/2.

Brendan Taylor (14) then steadied the innings alongside Brian Bennett, with the duo adding 36 runs for the third wicket before Taylor was dismissed by Dasun Shanaka in the eighth over.

Bennett later shared another crucial 36-run partnership with Raza for the fourth wicket but was dismissed in unfortunate fashion, hit-wicket off Wanindu Hasaranga. He made a brisk 34 off 26 balls, including four fours and a six.

Raza top-scored jointly with 37 off 29 deliveries, hitting five fours and a six, before also falling to Hasaranga. Ryan Burl then injected momentum with an unbeaten 37 off 26 balls, while Tashinga Musekiwa remained not out on 6.

For Sri Lanka, Hasaranga and Theekshana claimed two wickets each, while Shanaka picked up one.

The victory keeps Sri Lanka’s hopes alive in the tri-series, as they were placed at the bottom of the table heading into this must-win clash. A defeat would have ended their chances of making the final, which is scheduled to be played at the same venue on November 29.