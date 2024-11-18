Nita Ambani’s viral popcorn bag is five times costlier than daughter Isha’s bow clutch! Can you guess insane price tags?

Have the mother-daughter duo Nita and Isha Ambani’s sartorial accessories choice of popcorn and bow bags caught your eye as well? Read on to know the insane price tags attached to the quirky pieces.

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita and daughter Isha grabbed many eyeballs with their fashion game as they stepped out together at a star-studded event of the latter’s Tira Beauty, an omnichannel beauty retail platform, owned by Reliance.

The Mumbai Indians owner opted for business casuals, in a tweed blazer paired with sequinned flared pants, block heels, and hoop earrings, completing the look with a Popcorn bucket minaudiere by the luxury fashion house Chanel.

On the other hand, Isha was styled in a lavender custom couture by Giorgio Armani to channel her inner boss lady and paired it with silver heels, diamond earrings and a Judith Leiber crystal bow clutch for a minimal yet effective look.

While the stylish mother-daughter duo slayed the looks, the internet particularly couldn’t have enough of their bag choices, which screamed luxury with the right amount of quirkiness – and not to forget, come with hefty price tags.

Isha’s silver clutch called Just For You Bow retails at $5995 on the Judith Leiber website, which is approximately Rs. 16.7 lacs.

That’s not about it! Her mother and a style icon herself, Nita carried a bag which was five times the price of Isha’s crystal accessory piece. Part of the Parisian label’s Fall-winter 2024/25 collection, the piece is called the Popcorn Minaudiere bag. The bejewelled mini bag is designed as a popcorn bucket with white, black and pink accents, combined with Chanel’s signature black and gold chain, pearls and finally an embellished ‘Pop Coco’ and the brand’s logo on the front.

The price of Chanel’s statement piece comes close to Rs.79 lacs.

