NLC begins trade goods delivery from China to UAE

The National Logistics Corporation has officially initiated the delivery of trade goods from China to United Arab Emirates, passing through Pakistan, under the international road transport system.

This development marks a significant milestone in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, providing a shorter and more efficient route for the movement of goods from China to the Gulf Countries.

Under the initiative, a truck carrying electronic equipment departed from Kashgar, bound for the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, via Pakistan.

The truck’s journey began with a stop at the NLC Dry Port in Sost, where a ceremony was held to mark the historic occasion.

The goods will be delivered from Kashgar to Karachi by NLC trucks in just eight Days.

From Karachi, the container will be shipped to Jebel Ali Port by sea, which will take two additional days.

Also read: First NLC truck carrying goods from Pakistan reaches Turkey via Iran

This new China-to-UAE route through Pakistan offers significant advantages for the business community.

Earlier, NLC launched regular cargo service for China, connecting Islamabad and Karachi to Kashgar and Shanghai.

In a bid to promote bilateral trade and activate the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the National Logistics Cell (NLC) commenced regular cargo service from Islamabad and Karachi to Kashgar and Shanghai.

The launch of this cargo service will help pave the way for the implementation of the Quadrilateral Transit Trade Agreement between China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and the International Road Transport (TIR) ​​Convention in the future.

These agreements will establish clear roadmaps for regional trade development, ensuring overall economic progress in the region.

To mark the departure of trucks heading towards China, NLC organized a ceremony at the Silk Route Dry Port in Sost.