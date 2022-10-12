‘No accountability for big thieves’: Imran Khan slams PM Shehbaz, Hamza’s acquittal

SHARAQPUR: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday slammed the acquittal of PM Shehbaz Sharif, his son in money laundering case, saying that “no one can accountable big thieves now under the country’s weak judicial system”, ARY News reported.

“Father-son duo acquittal in Rs16 billion money laundering case has covered up their theft worth billions of rupees,” said Imran Khan while addressing a public gathering in Sharaqpur.

He went on to say that incumbent “corrupt” rulers would never let the institutions strengthen. Imran Khan alleged that the “imported government” appointed NAB and FIA heads to save their corruption instead of eliminating corruption.

“When judicial institutions are destroyed, all big thieves are saved,” he added.

“Four witnesses in money laundering corruption cases against Shehbaz and his son have already died due to heart attacks and no one is there to ask why this happened,” Khan said.

He urged the people of Sharaqpur to again vote for the PTI candidate in the upcoming by-election, adding that this by-election is part of “Haqeeqi Azadi” movement.

While addressing the ISF Convention in Lahore earlier today, the PTI chief asked his party workers to prepare for “Haqeeqi Azadi” march.

“You remain prepared I will give you [protest] call soon,” he said, adding: “This time we will come with full preparation.

Imran Khan also asked ISF workers to convey his Haqeeqi Azadi message to students in colleges and universities.

Court acquits Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have been acquitted in money laundering case.

The judge of the special court Central-I Ijaz Hassan Awan announced the verdict related to the acquittal of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

The court issued a short order today while a written verdict will be given on Thursday (tomorrow).

In November 2020, the FIA had lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against Shehbaz and Hamza for alleged Rs25 money laundering. Later in July 2021, the accused secured interim bail from a banking court. The case was later shifted to the special court Central-I.

