No airspace ban decided for Iran, says CAA

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has said that no decision yet taken for banning airspace for Iran, citing a spokesperson ARY News reported on Thursday.

A spokesperson said that the CAA didn’t receive any instruction with regard to ban on commercial flights between Iran and Pakistan.

The CAA sources however said that a strict monitoring of the flights from western direction including Iran has been initiated.

“All air-borne activities on western borders of the country being thoroughly monitored,” sources said.

“The CAA has received instructions with regard to extra alert for the incoming flights from western direction,” sources said.

Sources said that such strict monitoring of the flights from the west were not ordered earlier.

CAA sources, however, said that the airspace of Pakistan and Iran has still been opened for commercial flights.

Bilateral tensions have increased after Iran’s missile strike in Pakistan on Tuesday night. Pakistan responded the aggression with retaliatory strikes within Iran on Thursday morning.

Pakistan on Wednesday denounced the strikes near the countries’ shared border, recalled its ambassador from Iran and blocked Tehran’s envoy from returning to Islamabad.